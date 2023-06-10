Music Video Review: “Company” by Justin Bieber

Beliebers have something new to celebrate. Justin Bieber has premiered a music video for his new song titled “Company”. This new music video was premiered after Justin Bieber showed his fans a snippet of this new music video on Twitter. The following day, Bieber gave his fans the most awaited music video.

The music video came out of June 8 via VEVO. The fan-favorite has received a unique video as it the visuals bring some amusing behind the scenes footage. There is also tour and holiday footage that fans have been asking for so long. Finally, Justin Bieber has given something to cherish this summer.

Although the music video has low-budget treatment, it is good enough to make fans happy for now. Nevertheless, this isn’t the kind of low-budget music video that this great song deserved. “Company” is a wonderful song and it definitely deserved a good music video, one that would go to the VMAs.

The footage that you see in the music video is from Justin’s trip to Iceland. He was probably there recording “Company”. The other footage that you see is from Calvin Klein underwear shootout. It’s from behind the scenes and fans are going to love it. There isn’t probably any message that Justin wants to give through this video. It’s just a fan video and it says everyone needs company which is also title of the song. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video for “Company” by Justin Bieber