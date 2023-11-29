Music Video Review: “Borders” by M.I.A

M.I.A has released a new music video for her refugee anthem “Borders” and it’s probably the best music video you’ve seen this year. This flawless music video highlights the problems that refugees face as they try to come into Europe. When you watch the music video, you’re going to be heartbreak and thinking a lot about how we treat other humans, who are NOT ‘pirates’ but HUMANS just like the rest of us.

The music video is directed by M.I.A herself and it has a politically charged theme. M.I.A is shown among the refugees who are heading towards an unknown destination. There are long lines of refugees who start climbing the tall wall as they reach the borders.

The music video has some of the most stunning scenes that we’ve seen in any MV this year. She is standing on top of group of men who have created a formation that resembles a ship, indicating their desperation to go across the see. Unfortunately, they never make it out of the sea as they are pushed back even when they try to cross the sea by walking through it, as you could see towards the end of the MV.

The track “Borders” is an electronic urban track with east Asian music influences that make it sound infectious. The track will be features in M.I.A’s upcoming album “Matahdatah”. The album will be released via Interscope Records. The album will be out in the stores either at the end of this year or early next year. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Borders” Music Video by M.I.A