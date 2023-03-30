Music Video Review: “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony

The Fifth Harmony premiered their music video for “Worth It” on VEVO on 28 March 2015. The track, which is third single from band’s debut studio album titled ‘Reflection’, has a catchy tune but resembles much to Jason Derulo’s hit “Talk Dirty”. Still the track manages to pull itself from ordinary as it shows great promise to climb higher on the charts, even better than band’s previous single ‘Sledgehammer” – primarily due to its infectious chorus and saxophone-based beat. The track is already being played at clubs.

With everything almost perfect about the track, the band only needed a great music video to accompany the single for flawless success. Now the video is here and it does deliver what was expected. Music video for “Worth It” is nothing less than ‘HOT’. The video, directed by Cameron Buddy, shows the girls as bosses who spend their time playing around with their employees who seem nothing less than slaves. The girls are in-charge of everything and they can do pretty much whatever they want. Girls look hotter than ever while sporting smart fashion and doing booty-shaking. You should not waste anymore time and hit ‘play’ button below to watch the video.

Watch Music Video “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony