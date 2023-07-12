Music Video Review: “Energy” by Drake

Drake has released a new music video out of nowhere. There wasn’t any news or rumor about an upcoming video but the Canadian rapper surprised everyone by releasing music video for “Energy”. The MV is produced by Bio-1da and the track is taken from Drake’s latest album “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late”. Just like “Energy” MV, the album was released through iTunes without any previous release date or news.

The MV for “Energy” was released on July 10. The music video shows the hit Canadian rapper rapping verses and hooks with his crew. The set has an absolute white theme. The music video looks great and everyone is excited with its surprise release.

The most exciting thing about the “Energy” MV isn’t probably the way it was released but it is the way Drake has dressed up the music video. He appears as Barak Obama, Justin Bieber, Oprah, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus and so on. The parodies he made are really cute and will definitely help audience gather a lot of energy from this music video alone.

Drake called Zane Lower’s Beats show on Apple Music before releasing his music video. He wanted to talk about his experience at Wimbledon as he was there to support Serena Williams. However, he had a lot more. He talked about that and then surprised everyone by dropping his new music video on the show. If you haven’t stayed updated with news related to Drake, the Canadian singer has been surprising us for a while now.

EXCLUSIVE: Watch “Energy” Music Video by Drake