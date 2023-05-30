Music Video: “Invincible” by Kelly Clarkson

Everyone agrees that Kelly Clarkson is making a strong comeback. There is no doubt about that especially with the music she has released recently. Now she has released a new music video for “Invincible”. This is a powerful track and it deservingly has a very powerful music video. The track is written by Sia and it will be the second single from Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming album “Piece by Piece”.

The music video is directed by Natalie Mroczka. The music video opens with Kelly wearing black and singing from an empty old apartment. She looks stunning when throwing out the powerful lyrics at her full-strength as the tracks sounds extremely inspirational. Meanwhile, some troubled adolescents break from everywhere – the beach, the playground, the street and even from the bedrooms as they all join Kelly Clarkson in the empty apartment and then join her in cute choreography. The result is an utterly cute video with plenty of emotional throwback via lyrics and Kelly’s powerful voice.

The music video has everything that can possibly turn it into a mega hit. Kelly Clarkson will be hoping for that kind of success since she is now giving her best to prove that she still has a lot of music left in her. If her comeback is successful, we will definitely listen to good music from her in the coming years. However, a failure again may just catapult her to unknown lands where she may never be able to bounce back.

Watch Music Video for “Invincible” by Kelly Clarkson