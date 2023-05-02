Music Video: “I’m Sicka” by Juicy J

Juicy J has released a new music video for her single “I’m Sicka”. This heavy bass track has received quite a cinematic visual that makes a near-perfect visual for this track. The music video is produced by Mike Will Made It. The track is taken from mixtape “Blue Dream And Learn 2”. This mixtape was released earlier this year and is already doing good in the market.

Juicy J sings about niggas in his track. The visuals show him talking on phone and performing inside the pointed cones. He says he hates fake niggas and then visits some of those fake niggas in a restaurant where he has an argument with them, telling them to shut up. The music video later shows Juicy J getting angry and getting into a fight with the fake niggas. The bullets are fired and fake niggas are shot to death by Juicy’s assistant as the video comes to a close.

Juicy J is now focusing on her “The Hustle Continues” tour. This tour will begin on May 14 in Houston. It will later go through various cities of the US including New York, Detroit, Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver and many others. The tour will finally close on June 28th. You can purchase tickets for the tour online.

Watch “I’m Sicka” by Juicy J