Morrissey’s ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’

About 6 weeks ago I reported that Morrissey was gearing up to release a new album in 2014.

Today, Morrissey fan-site True To You has got the scoop on further details – claiming the album will have the very Morrissey-esque title of World Peace Is None Of Your Business.

There hasn’t yet been any official word from Moz, but he is well-known for releasing news via fan-sites so there’s no real reason not to believe True To You.

As well as revealing the album title, the post also claimed the album is slated for release in late June/early July. They also go on to say Morrissey is ‘beyond ecstatic’ with the album.

World Peace Is None Of Your Business will be the former Smiths front-man’s 10th solo studio album and his first for five years, following 2009’s Years Of Refusal.