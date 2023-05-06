Single: “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor has released a new killer synth-pop single titled “Me Too”. The song is now available on iTunes.

This new single “Me Too” is definitely the best that we’ve heard from Meghan this year. It’s a surefire hit that will grab the #1 spot within a week or so. The track is perfect for clubs as it puts listeners in good mood instantly. If you haven’t been listening to Meghan for some reason, this is the song that you should pay attention.

The good news for Meghan’s fans is that they won’t have to wait long to see a music video for this single. Meghan Trainor posted a screenshot on Instagram where she mentioned that the video will be out soon. We expect it to be premiered next week.

The 22-year old singer hasn’t disappointed her fans after massive success of her recent single “No”. This new single “Me Too” is even better. In fact, everyone who has heard this new song is already saying it would be her best single so far. You can listen to this song below. Be sure to leave comments. We’re sure you’d love this new track. But still, there could be some haters out there.

Listen to “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor