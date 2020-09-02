Loren Gray Drops a New Song, “Queen”. Stream Here:

The American internet personality and singer, “Loren Gray Beech ” better known by her name, “Loren Gray” has shared a new song titled, “Queen”. It was co-written by Loren with “Ryan Rabin”, “Ryan McMahon”, “Georgia Ku”, “Bonnie McKee” and “Ben Berger”.

This new song, “Queen” marks Loren’s third official music release following the previously released songs ,”Kick You Out” and her debut song, “My Story”.

Queen comes with a sweet blend of pop and rock production where the American singer exposes her soulful vocals.

The song possesses a great message. Loren wants us all to know our worth in every relationship that we have in our lives. If you are having a complicated one, this song is all you need.

Stream the song, and don’t forget, the official music video is coming your way very soon!

Listen to the Loren Gray’s new song, “Queen”:

Loren talked to the media about the song and said, “It’s so important to me that they [my fans] know we’re in this together, and that if I can do all this, then they can do it, too.”

Loren Gray is basically an American YouTuber with almost 4 million subscriber as per 2018. She is a famous musical.ly user. She started her music career on 10th of August, 2018, when she released her debut song, “My Story”.