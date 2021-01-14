Listen to “The Champion” – New Single by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris

Carrie Underwood and Ludacris have released a new joint-single titled “The Champion”. It came out on January 12th while the duo announced the single earlier this week. The collaboration is produced by Fred Gaudelli and it’s for the American Idolalum project.

The opening lines set the tone for rest of the song where Carrie sings “I’ll be the last one standing”. As the song progresses, it becomes a very uplifting production. Carrie sings about being unshakable and unbreakable. She is an unstoppable and invincible champion. The kind of conviction she brings to this song with her voice is just incredible. The upbeat production is just about perfect. During the latter part of the song, Ludacris tells us the qualities of a champion and the traits one needs to have to become a true champion.

It’s an energizing song that’s really important for Carrie who had a major setback last year when she fell at home and broke her wrist. Now seeing her singing with such energy is refreshing and a great news for her fans. This song tells about her state of mind. She is a true champion and she is ready to fight when she faces tough times. It’s a really empowering song that a lot of us could relate to easily. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris