Listen to New Song “Psycho” by Post Malone

Post Malone has released a new song titled “Psycho”. If you haven’t listened to this track yet, don’t waste any more time and give it a listen. It’s a great song – one that you can’t miss.

Post Malone has also enrolled Ty Dolla Sign who sings a single verse in this new song. The song came out yesterday and became available on popular streaming platforms instantly. The song will be third single from Post Malone’s forthcoming album title “Beerbongs & Bentleys”.

“Psycho” is a song where Post Malone sings about the luxuries of life. For these luxuries, Post Malone had to work hard and that’s the reason he doesn’t feel anything bad about having everything in life he wants. Now you have already heard this theme a thousand times in rap songs and there seems nothing new about it. Nevertheless, Post Malone has succeeded in powering this old theme with his amazing production.

You can listen to “Psycho” below and hear Post Malone remembering years of hard work before he became such a big hit. It’s a wakeup call to young singers who want to have everything in life. Post Malone reminds them that they will also need to put in hard work before they can get luxuries of life. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Psycho” by Post Malone