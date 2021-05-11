Listen To Single By David Guetta: “Stay (Don’t Go Away)” ft. Raye

Since the release of his album ‘7’ in September 18’, The French DJ has been releasing one track after the other. He released a new single ‘Stay (Don’t Go Away)’ this Thursday under the banner of ‘Warner Bros. Records’ featuring the British pop star Raye. This track is not featured in his recent album and hasn’t been announced to be a part of the upcoming one, but who knows what becomes of it.

The Music primarily gives a club/dance pop vibe. It also features signature blends of electronic music from David. For me the music and the beat drop have a resemblance to many songs released during the past 2 years. But you can never get over a good composition and symphony. So the chorus says “Don’t go away, don’t go away – stay”.

Raye has done a pretty good job and the song itself is pretty zingy. Let’s see what you have to say about it. Give it a listen below and you’ll fall in love with it.

Listen To “Stay (Don’t Go Away)” by David Guetta ft. Raye