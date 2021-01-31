Listen to “Heaven” by Julia Michaels – Review + Stream

Julia Michaels has released a new song titled “Heaven”. It’s another soundtrack for the “Fifty Shades” franchise. Like all the songs we have heard from this soundtrack, it’s another good anthem that you’d really like.

If you like all the songs from this movie, I’m sure you’re desperately waiting for it to come out. The latest news is that the Fifty Shades soundtrack will be released in the second week of February. Does that feel distant? If so, don’t worry as the franchise has plans to keep you busy. I’m sure they will release at least one song before the album finally comes out.

“Heaven”, the latest anthem for Fifty Shades movie, is written by Tayla Parz and MNEK. The lyrics are quite simple as the song describes falling in love with a ‘bad’ person. It talks about the feelings and how one keeps going on despite the fact that the person knows the consequences but doesn’t back out of the relationship. What’s more important is to have a relationship than being alone and thinking of finding the ‘perfect’ person. Even having a ‘bad’ person as someone you love is better than not being in love.

Julia Michaels did really amazing in this song. Her vocals are blissful and her voice is so captivating that you just can’t ignore this song. Give it a go below and I’m sure you will fall in love with it instantly!

Listen to “Heaven” by Julia Michaels