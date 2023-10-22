Listen: The Cast Of Cheers announce new single ‘Trucks At Night’

Irish post-punk-pop quartet The Cast Of Cheers have announced that the third single from their debut album Family will be ‘Trucks At Night’.

Following in the wake of previous singles ‘Animals’ and ‘Human Elevator’, ‘Trucks At Night’ is another infectious and attention-grabbing slice of jagged pop. Listen to it below and let me know what you think:

‘Trucks At Night’ is released on 3 December through Schoolboy Error / Cooperative Music.

The Cast Of Cheers are scheduled to support Two Door Cinema Club early next year, and are currently on NME’s Generation Next Tour. Here’s their remaining dates:

October

24 – MANCHESTER, CLUB ACADEMY

25 – GLASGOW, KING TUTS WAH WAH HUT

26 – SHEFFIELD, LEADMILL

27 – STOKE, SUGARMILL

29 – NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS

30 – LONDON, KOKO

31 – BRIGHTON, THE HAUNT



