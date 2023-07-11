Listen: Tame Impala Track ‘Apocalypse Dreams’

Psychedelic Australian rockers Tame Impala have finally announced details of their follow-up to 2010’s amazing debut album Innerspeaker – and released a new track to boot. Listen to ‘Apocalypse Dreams’ here:

The new album will be released in October on Modular Recordings and be called Lonerism. As you can hear from ‘Apocalypse Dreams’, the album promises to be another great slice of dreamy, escapist psychedelia – or as they put it: “Lonerism is a whole new level of cosmic and will soon be here to sizzle your speakerboxxx.”

The first single proper from Lonerism will be ‘Elephant’ – which is expected to surface online at some point in the next week or so.

In support of the new album, Tame Impala have scheduled four live dates in the UK in October and November:

October

30 – London Brixton Academy

November

1 – Manchester Ritz

2 – Sheffield Leadmill

3 – Glasgow ABC



