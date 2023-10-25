Listen: SEASFIRE – ‘We Will Wake’

You may remember I featured hotly-tipped Bristol band SEASFIRE in New Music a few months ago (here’s the link if you don’t: SEASFIRE – ‘Falling’). Well, they’ve gone from strength to strength since then – supporting Spector, playing festivals, getting on radio playlists, and generally picking up the kind of momentum that suggests 2013 is going to be a big year for them.

To help that momentum along, SEASFIRE are planning to release their debut EP ‘We Will Wake’ on 3 December (on Cheap Thrills), and have released the title track today. Check it out below:



While ‘Falling’ and their second single ‘Heartbeat’ were great, ‘We Will Wake’ definitely sounds like SEASFIRE have upped their game – bringing in the pop sensibilities of Hurts to compliment their usual deep and intense layers. In short, it’s a cracker and should help to put SEASFIRE on the map (and maybe even on those annoying ‘Sounds of 2013’ lists that are bound to start popping up soon!)

What do you think? Let me know in the comments…



