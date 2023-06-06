The Weight Of Your Love
06 JUN

Listen: Editors B-side ‘The Sting’

After the departure of guitarist and founding member Chris Urbanowicz last year, it seems like Editors have started to move back to their roots as a powerful and melodic guitar rock band. Their slight progressive electro diversions on In This Light And On This Evening were good and all, but let’s be honest – Editors have always been at their best when pealing off huge guitar lines and epic choruses. So my hopes for new album The Weight Of Your Love (artwork above) are high.

They revealed ‘A Ton Of Love‘ a few days ago – which had Echo and the Bunneymen / The Cult influences all over it, and today they have revealed new B-side ‘The Sting’, which is a more contemplative and melody-driven track which has Tom singing a lot about being ‘in the corner with wasp sting in my throat’ – he should probably get that looked at! Give it a spin below:

Editors’ new album The Weight Of Your Love is out on 1 July.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *