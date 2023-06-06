Listen: Editors B-side ‘The Sting’

After the departure of guitarist and founding member Chris Urbanowicz last year, it seems like Editors have started to move back to their roots as a powerful and melodic guitar rock band. Their slight progressive electro diversions on In This Light And On This Evening were good and all, but let’s be honest – Editors have always been at their best when pealing off huge guitar lines and epic choruses. So my hopes for new album The Weight Of Your Love (artwork above) are high.

They revealed ‘A Ton Of Love‘ a few days ago – which had Echo and the Bunneymen / The Cult influences all over it, and today they have revealed new B-side ‘The Sting’, which is a more contemplative and melody-driven track which has Tom singing a lot about being ‘in the corner with wasp sting in my throat’ – he should probably get that looked at! Give it a spin below:

Editors’ new album The Weight Of Your Love is out on 1 July.