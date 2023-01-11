Listen: Drake – ‘Trophies’

A few weeks ago Drake teased fans with the prospect of new material being released before the New Year.

Strongly rumoured to be amongst the collection of new songs was ‘Trophies’ – the highly anticipated collaboration with Hit Boy that was used in the trailer for Drake’s Nothing Was The Same album. Today the Toronto rapper has made good on his word and has released ‘Trophies’ to stream online for free.

Listen to ‘Trophies’ below:

As well as ‘Trophies’, Drake has also released the Soulja Boy featuring track ‘We Made It Freestyle’, which you can stream below: