LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip announce joint UK tour

New York electro giants LCD Soundsystem will team up with the UK’s Hot Chip for four arena dates this Autumn.

With both bands promoting commercially and critically successful new albums, the shows will be a must for all electro afficionados out there.

The mini-tour will begin at London’s Alexandra Palace on 10 November, before hitting the Cardiff Arena (12), Sheffield Magna Arena (13) and finishing at the Manchester Apollo on 15 November.

LCD Soundsystem main man James Murphy has recently commented that the bands third album, ‘This is Happening’, will be their last – so this tour could very well be the last time the indie-dance pioneers play in the UK.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday 23 July.



