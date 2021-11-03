Lana Del Rey Performs, “How To Disappear” and “Venice Bitch” at Apple Event in New York City. Watch Now

The American Singer and Songwriter,”Elizabeth Woolridge Grant” who is known commonly as her stage name, “Lana Del Ray” performed at The Apple Event, October 2018. It was held at Howard Gilman Opera House in New York City.

She closed the event by performing two of her songs live where Jack Atonoff joined her on the stage with keyboard. First they performed, “How To Disappear” and then, “Venice Bitch”.

Venice Bintch was premiered by her on the digital platforms back in September but how To Disappear is a totally new song. We have been blessed with the debut live performance but the studio version is yet to be released.

The performance went fine. The Audience loved it and of course the reason was the American Singer’s soulful vocals.

Watch The Video Of Apple’s Event(2018) at Brooklyn Academy of Music, NYC:



Lana is working on her upcoming sixth studio album titled, “Norman Fucking Rockwell” which is expected to be release early in 2019. Moreover both these songs, “How To Disappear” and “Venice Bitch” will appear on the upcoming LP.