Watch Lana del Rey Performing at the Opening of her “LA To The Moon”

Lana del Rey has kicked off her “LA To The Moon” concert in Minneapolis, Minnesota. There, at the city center, she managed to gather some 20k fans and delivered mesmerizing performances to kick-start her tour. If you haven’t been the lucky one to be there, I’ve got some good news for you. You can watch all the songs she performed at the concert below.

Lana will be doing a total of 37 shows during the tour. She will finish the North American leg before she moves to the South. She will then fly to Australia before ending her tour in Europe. Her last show will be in Madrid, Spain. Below, you can see the setlist and then watch the videos of her performances on the opening concert. We will try to bring you all her tour performances so be sure to come back later for more from Lana’s “LA To The Moon” tour updates and visuals.

13 Beaches

Pretty When You Cry

Cherry

Scarborough Fair

Born to Die

Blue Jeans

White Mustang

National Anthem

When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing

Music to Watch Boys To

Lust for Life

Change

Black Beauty

Young and Beautiful

Ride

Video Games

Love

Ultraviolence

Summertime Sadness

Serial Killer

Off to the Races

It’s time you watch the videos from her opening concert.