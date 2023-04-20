Lana Del Rey covers Kasabian’s ‘Goodbye Kiss’…

American songstress Lana Del Rey covered Leicester rockers Kasabian today during her appearance in Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Del Rey, who released debut album Born To Die earlier this year, told Radio 1 DJ Fearne Cotton she was inspired to cover Kasabian after the rock band performed their version of her song ‘Video Games’ in the Live Lounge a few weeks ago. Of ‘Goodbye Kiss’, she said:

“All of my boyfriends had loved Kasabian and I’d never listened to them. I started and I really like this song. I love this song and I love the melody, I love the way the boys sing it.”

Here’s the video of the performance, let me know what you think in the comments: