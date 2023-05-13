La Roux announces new album and streams new track ‘Let Me Down Gently’ – listen

It’s been five years since Elly Jackson and co shook up the world of pop as La Roux.
Now they’re back, with a second album called Trouble In Paradise which is due out on 7 July via Polydor, and an excellent lead single called ‘Let Me Down Gently’.
Trouble In Paradise tracklist:
01 Uptight Downtown
02 Kiss and Not Tell
03 Cruel Sexuality
04 Paradise Is You
05 Sexotheque
06 Tropical Chancer
07 Silent Partner
08 Let Me Down Gently
09 The Feeling