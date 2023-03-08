Kelly Clarkson Finds Her Way Back to Top Charts With Emotional Performance Of “Piece by Piece” on American Idol

Sometimes things change like never expected. It happened to Kelly Clarkson, first when she released “Piece by Piece” and then when she performed it on American Idol. When she released the song back in November, she didn’t get any attention. In fact, her ballad crashed without even denting charts. This was unexpected since Kelly wanted a little more success than that after becoming a household name with her single “Because Of You”. Nevertheless, her album sat the bottom of Top 200 and there was nothing exciting about it.

It all changed when Kelly appeared in American Idol and performed “Piece By Piece” with overwhelming emotions. Fans had probably forgotten this emotional single and there wasn’t any hope that Kelly might bounce back from the depth she had fallen into. But her emotional performance at the American Idol changed it all. This rendition of “Piece by Piece” went viral and debuted at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. With this change of fortune, it became her 11th single top get into Top 10 charts.

The American Idol performance didn’t just help Kelly revive her single but it also changed fortunes of her LP “Piece By Piece”. All of a sudden, the album has found a way out of bottom and has made it to number 6 on the Billboard 200.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “Piece By Piece” on American Idol