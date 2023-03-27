Kate Bush tickets for her London Apollo residency on sale here

>>> Buy tickets for Kate Bush’s residency at London’s Enterim Apollo from Ticketmaster here.

The term ‘living legend’ gets banded about a bit too readily these days, but in the context of the reclusive genius that is Kate Bush it is more than justified.

The legendary singer-songwriter announced her first live dates for 35 years earlier this week, all 22 of which will take place at London’s Hammersmith Apollo (it’s called the ‘Eventim’ Apollo these days). Those of you who are familiar with the venue will already be getting nervous – it seats a maximum of 5,000, so across 22 dates that’s a total of 110,000 tickets up for grabs. Quite a few would have gone in yesterdays ‘presale’ as well, so there’s expected to be a huge demand for remaining tickets when they go on sale at 9.30am tomorrow morning (Friday 28 March).

To be in with a chance of getting tickets, follow the below guide….

Be prepared!

If you’re going to get into the online queue, then you need to be ready bang on 9.25am tomorrow with as many browser tabs open as possible. Here’s the link to get tickets from Ticketmaster – have that open on as many tabs as possible as you have more chance refreshing multiple tabs than you do by just refreshing one.

Know your limits!

Because of the expected demand, tickets will be limited to four per person – so either four for one gig, or one ticket for four gigs. Or two for two gigs – whatever you want to do with your four tickets really! If you’re planning on being social and buying tickets for others as well then remember that you will have to provide ID as the ‘lead booker’ when you all get to the venue.

All of the shows are strictly over 14s only, and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (over 18).

Ticket prices

Prices for tickets across all 22 shows range from £53.90 to £145.50 (plus booking fee). Ticketmaster will also be selling hospitality packages which are priced between £249.00 and £414.00 – these will probably sell out after general tickets so if you’re struggling to get tickets in the morning these may be your best bet!

All the dates…

Originally Kate Bush announced 15 dates in total, but after the huge response she added a further 7. Here’s all the dates running from August through to October 2014:

August: 26, 27, 29, 30

September: 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 30

October: 1

