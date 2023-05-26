Watch: Kaiser Chiefs video for ‘Meanwhile Up In Heaven’

Kaiser Chiefs have released the second video from their number one album ‘Education, Education, Education and War’.

The video for ‘Meanwhile Up In Heaven’, which is edited from the lengthier album version, shares a similar style to their earlier ‘Coming Home’ video with a beaten-up Ricky Wilson wandering around an early 20th century fairground, surrounded by the rest of the Chiefs alongside retro nurses, soldiers and a spaceman. The video more closely matches the World War I feeling off the album from which it is taken.

You can see the video below: