Jordan Barone Premieres a New Song, “Up Tonight”. Stream:

The R&b and Hip Hop Singer-Songwriter, “Jordan Barone” is working on his debut EP which is not given any title yet and also the official dates for the release of the EP are not yet announced but hopefully we will get the EP early in 2019.

Jordan has been working on the EP since 2015 which is definitely a long interval and for that, it needs to be awesome. doesn’t it? well, I was expecting good music and to me he is doing good.

For now, He has come up with the second single from the EP which is titled, “Up Tonight” following the first song, “Same Thing” which is also a part of the EP. So, not the full EP but we got new music from the Staten Island based singer in the form of this new single.

Up Tonight was co-written by Jardon with stefan Barone. It was recorded under the Red Planet Records and was prmiered via SoundCloud. It possesses a Hip Hop production where Jordan exposes his vocals and for his vocals I must say, it definetily worths a listen.

Listen To The Jordan Barone’s New Song, “Up Tonight”:

So, how do You like it? Let’s just stream the song and givehim some support.