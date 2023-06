A cover of the recent Beyonce single and, though I enjoyed the original, this version from John Mayer is a big improvement, removing the drawl of the first take and giving it a more solid progression from verse to chorus, and his voice just suits the record more.

‘XO’ is still not the greatest song in the world but this acoustic guitar-led version is the superior of the two.

Great.

(7/10)

