Watch: Jessie Ware – ‘Night Light’ video

Fresh from her Mercury nomination last week, new soul-pop sensation Jessie Ware has released the stylish video for her new single ‘Night Light’. Watch it here:

As one of the ‘poppier’ tracks from Jessie’s Devotion album, ‘Night Light’ seems a good choice to try and capitalise on her Mercury nomination – she needs to be careful not to labelled as the ‘new Sade’ by people like me though!

The above video was directed by Chris Sweeney, and features Jessie’s boyfriend and her sister, the actress Hannah Ware.

‘Night Light’ is due out on 22 October. Preorder Night Light



