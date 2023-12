Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg was on Radio 1’s Live Lounge today, and followed The xx’s example by covering a festive classic. Listen to Bugg’s version of John Lennon’s classic ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’, which also finds time for a bit of ‘Working Class Hero’:

Jake also played ‘Lightning Bolt’ – taken from his self-tited debut album, which you can watch just here: