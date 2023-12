If any Christmas song was ripe for an emotional and heartstring-tugging xx makeover, it’s Wham’s festive classic ‘Last Christmas’.

Today on Radio 1’s Live Lounge The xx put their distinctive spin on this well-known festive tale of lost love. Check it out and let me know what you think:

As well as covering ‘Last Christmas’ (‘Last xxmas’ anyone?), The xx also played a sample-heavy version of ‘Chained’ from their second album Coexist – which you can watch here: