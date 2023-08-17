Jack White
17 AUG

Watch: Jack White – ‘I’m Shakin’ video

Jack White has today released the promo video for his new single ‘I’m Shakin’ – the fourth to be taken from his brilliant debut solo album Blunderbuss.

The video, directed by Dori Oskowitz, is a typically stylistic affair, with the former White Stripes frontman facing up to himself – backed by his two backing bands.

Watch the video here:

‘I’m Shakin’, a cover of blues legend Little Willie John’s classic song, will be released digitally on 30 October. Before that though, you can get your hands on the 7 inch on 16 October – which will feature the B-side ‘Blues On Two Trees’.

Jack White’s current tour will return to UK shores next month, with six dates scheduled for November:

2 – London Alexandra Palace
3 – London Alexandra Palace
4 – Bridlington Spa Theatre & Royal Hall
6 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom Arena
7 – Birmingham Academy
8 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *