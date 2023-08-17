Watch: Jack White – ‘I’m Shakin’ video

Jack White has today released the promo video for his new single ‘I’m Shakin’ – the fourth to be taken from his brilliant debut solo album Blunderbuss.

The video, directed by Dori Oskowitz, is a typically stylistic affair, with the former White Stripes frontman facing up to himself – backed by his two backing bands.

Watch the video here:



‘I’m Shakin’, a cover of blues legend Little Willie John’s classic song, will be released digitally on 30 October. Before that though, you can get your hands on the 7 inch on 16 October – which will feature the B-side ‘Blues On Two Trees’.

Jack White’s current tour will return to UK shores next month, with six dates scheduled for November:

2 – London Alexandra Palace

3 – London Alexandra Palace

4 – Bridlington Spa Theatre & Royal Hall

6 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom Arena

7 – Birmingham Academy

8 – Edinburgh Usher Hall



