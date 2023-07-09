Watch: Interpol release video for new single ‘All The Rage Back Home’

Interpol have today revealed ‘All The Rage Back Home’ as the first single proper from their upcoming new album El Pintor.

The single got it’s first airing on Radio 1 this evening, which was quickly followed up with this moody video:

‘All The Way Back Home’ becomes the third song from El Pintor to be revealed in some way by the band. There’s been live versions of ‘My Desire’ and ‘Anywhere’ circulating online for a while, and ‘Anywhere’ even got it’s own live video.

El Pintor will be Interpol’s fifth studio album and is due for release on 8 September. Preorder it and see the full tracklist below:

El Pintor tracklist:

01 All the Rage Back Home

02 My Desire

03 Anywhere

04 Same Town, New Story

05 My Blue Supreme

06 Everything Is Wrong

07 Breaker 1

08 Ancient Ways

09 Tidal Wave

10 Twice as Hard