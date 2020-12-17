How To Set Up Your Own Drums Recording Studio

You could start looking online for that perfect drums recording studio, or you could just do it yourself, right? Exactly! It may sound like a difficult thing to do, but actually, setting up your own drums recording studio is easier than you might at first think. Here’s one way of doing it, and some more helpful tips and hints that should help if you already have half an idea.

You’ll need a computer and the right kind of software

One safe bet is an iMac – reliable, trusted, decent for music mixing. Logic Pro 9 would also be a really wise idea, and it’s relatively easy to use once you get the hang of it, which is always nice.

Get hold of the right audio interface/microphones

Interface is something which all drummers argue about, but one thing’s for sure, no matter what your recording studios budget is, you should be able to find something that’s a good compromise between quality and cost. Focusrite do some great work, and their Octopre interface is a wise choice. Why, you ask? Well, because it has that all-important ADAT input which you should consider essential.



In terms of mics, here’s a tip which should really help you get some sounds down: it’s not all about price here! In fact, a lot of more seasoned drummers still record with a series of cheaper mics that record almost as good and sensitively as the more expensive kinds.

Mixing is critical to your drumming success!

Of all the elements you really need to worry about, this is most certainly one of them. There’s loads of information out there about this, so be sure to do your research and make that money count.

Need some help with sound and music mixing? Then definitely consider sample replacement technology – or, if not, then mixing which doubles up the snare/kick and adds sampling. There are a few programs out there which can easily help you with this – one is Aptrigga and the other is Drumagog. Both reliable, and both great for anyone starting out, or even more experienced drummers.



