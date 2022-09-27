Hooverphonic Song Titled, “Uptight”. Premiere:

The Pop Band Hooverphonic has come up with a brand new song, “Uptight”. This new song is included in their forthcoming tenth srudio album, “Looking for stars”. The album will be out on November 16th. The belgian group released it’s last album, “In Wonderland” two years ago in 2016.

“Uptight” is the second song of the album which is released till now. They have already released the first single , “Romantic” for the album. “Looking for Stars” is a project consisting on 11 tracks.

This new song “Uptight” is written by Luca Chiaravalli and Alex Callier. The song is sung by the band’s 17 year old member, “Luka Cruysberghs”. Yes, the song features only one singer. Don’t Forget, Luka Cruysberghs has already won the Voice of Flanders award 2018. She joined the belgian Pop Band when Noemie Wolfs left the group back in 2015.

Uptight comes with a very pleasing music with electric guitars and bass. The visuals are also released!

Watch The Video To Hooverphonic’s New song, “Uptight”:

The Belgian Pop Band, “Hoovephonic” was found in 1995 and has been on and off the screen. They are now working On their 10th studio album. I hope for a good one!