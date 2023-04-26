4 Tips on How to Grow Your Music Career in London

If you are a major fan of music, then you may be considering pursuing a career in music. Music is a fantastic way to connect to the rest of the world and it is a wonderful creative outlet. Writing your own music gives you the chance to express your feelings in a fun and creative way and play to audience who appreciate what you do. Making it big in the music industry is not always a given, but there are things you can do to help grow your career. So, if you are wanting to boost your music career while in London, then here are our four tips on how you can do just that.

Set Goals

One of the first things you need to do when attempting to grow your music career is set goals. Setting goals is an important part of growing any sort of career as it gives you something to aim for. It could be useful for you to set a few long-term and short-term goals so that you always have something to work towards. The short-term goals can keep you focused in the present and the long-term goals can motivate you for the future.

Think about where you want to be in a few years’ time and then start doing your research on how to get there.

As your career continues to grow, you will find that your goals will change, which is okay. Always be ready to move on to the next thing and make new goals to keep you motivated. If you only stay in one place and do not progress with your goals, your career is unlikely to grow any further. You must be willing to adapt to any changes and stay focused on boosting your career.

Keep Practicing

When trying to grow a music career, one crucial thing you need to continue to do is keep practicing. You cannot expect to get anywhere with your music career if you do not push yourself to keep learning. As with any sort of career, there is always room to grow, so be sure you are always practicing in your spare time. You never know if you are going to be randomly booked for a gig, so you must ensure you keep practicing, so you are ready to perform at any time. While practicing in your own home can be a good option, it is not always ideal as you may not have the space and your neighbours may complain about the noise. If this is the case, then it could be a clever idea to practice in a studio instead. As a musician based in London, you could check out PIRATE and explore their London studio to see if it right for you.

Work With Other Local Bands

As with trying to grow any career, networking is one of the most useful ways you can move up within an industry. If you are an aspiring musician, then it would be an innovative idea to start networking in your local area and start speaking to some of the local bands. It is likely that you already have some bands that you admire, so why not try to contact them, and ask if you could support them at a gig. Every musician must start from somewhere, so it is likely your local bands will be open to helping a new musician on the scene. Even if you do not get to support them at a gig, you could just get the opportunity to work with them in a different capacity. There is a lot of work that goes into successfully organizing a gig, so your local bands will be incredibly grateful for the helping hand.

Have An Online Presence

Another tip on how to grow your music career is by ensuring that you have an online presence. As an up-and-coming musician, it is so important that you market yourself to ensure that as many people as possible see your music.

Having an online presence is one of the most effective ways to market your music as it is such a straightforward way for people to find you.

When we talk about things like online presence, what we mean is have a website and be active on social media. Both things will make it easier for people to find out about your music. You should start thinking about your music career as a business and then consider what things you need to do to grow that business. Being active on social media is essential for getting your music out there as it is an effortless way to promote yourself and can be a way for fans to contact you.