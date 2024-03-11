Green Day confirmed as final Reading and Leeds Festival headliner

American rockers Green Day have been confirmed as the final headliner for this years Reading and Leeds Festival.

They join the previously confirmed Eminem and Biffy Clyro as headliners of this years festival, which takes place over the weekend of 23-25 August.

The official announcement came earlier this evening on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show, which also confirmed the following acts on the bill: Nine Inch Nails, Skrillex, A$AP Rocky, Phoenix, Tame Impala, White Lies, Peace, Disclosure, Magnetic Man and loads more.

They all join previously confirmed acts on the lineup such as Foals, Deftones, System Of A Down, Jake Bugg, Alt-J and Fall Out Boy.

All in all, it looks like a pretty strong lineup to me, what do you think?