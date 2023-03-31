Glastonbury
31 MAR

Glastonbury 2014 ticket resale confirmed for Sunday 27 April

If you’re one of the many who haven’t got tickets for Glastonbury 2014 yet, then you have one chance left: the ticket resale. Today festival organisers confirmed this years ticket resale will commence at 9am on Sunday 27 April.

Tickets are priced at £210 plus £5 booking fee.

Tomorrow (Tuesday 1 April), the seven-day window for those who paid a ticket deposit in October opens so they can pay the ticket balance in full. After that, all remaining tickets will go into the resale.

To get involved in the resale, you need to make sure you’re registered to buy tickets. This needs to be done by 5pm on 21 April here: www.glastonburyregistration.co.uk. If you think you may already be registered you can check here: glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/lookup. If you need to update your current registration details then you can do that here (also needs to be done by 5pm on 21 April): glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/Edit

Today Glasto organisers also announced that the line-up for this years festival will be confirmed in April, saying on Twitter:

Confirmed acts for Glastonbury 2014 so far are Arcade Fire, Lily Allen, Disclosure, Dolly Parton, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, The Black Keys and Warpaint.

There are lots of rumours doing the rounds about who might be joining them on the line-up, these include Kasabian, Prince, Fleetwood Mac and Metallica.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

