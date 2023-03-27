Glastonbury line-up update – Lana Del Rey self-confirms and Fleetwood Mac are back in contention

As we get ever closer to the big reveal of this year’s Glastonbury line-up, rumours and news are flying all over the place.

The latest talk is about Lana Del Rey after her booking agent’s website listed an appearance at Glastonbury on Saturday 28 June. It’s been taken down now though, so they probably got a bit of a slap on the wrists for their clerical error! Although her album has been pretty successful (it’s just passed the one million sales mark in the US) she’s not quite headliner material – so her appearance on Saturday is likely to be an early evening slot on the Pyramid Stage.

One band that is headline material, though, is Fleetwood Mac. The veteran US band were heavily rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury until the news of John McVie’s health problems broke. Quite how well his recovery is going is not clear, but the band have just announced a big tour of the US in autumn which will include founding member Christine McVie.

So if they’re all set to play a 34-date tour in the US later this year perhaps they’ve also given the Eavis’ the thumbs-up that they’re good to go for a big headline show in June?

UPDATE – There’s a lot of talk going round this evening suggesting Metallica will be headlining Glastonbury 2014. This latest rumour has come from bookies William Hill who have apparently just installed the metal titans as favourites following a string of bets. They also have Prince as joint favourite, despite Emily Eavis saying recently that that wasn’t going to happen this year. Here’s their current odds:

Metallica – 5/4

Prince – 5/4

Kasabian – 5/1

Fleetwood Mac – 9/1

Elbow – 10/1