Ghostpoet reveals more details about new album ‘Some Say I So I Say Light’

Last month Ghostpoet released new track ‘MSI MUSMID’ and announced a new album will be out soon – with the tongue-twisting title Some Say I So I Say Light.

Today the London-born singer/producer has revealed a bit more about the album – his follow-up to 2010’s Mercury-nominated debut Peanut Butter Blues And Melancholy Jam.

The new album will be released on 6 May, will feature the above artwork and includes a host of guest collaborators – including legendary drummers Tony Allen and Charles Hayward. Apparently the album has a slicker and more professional sound than Ghostpoet’s debut – which was famously recorded in his bedroom – and will feature new song titles: ‘Cold Win’, ‘Dial Tones’, ‘Dorsai Morsel’, ‘Comatose’, ‘Plastic Bag Brain’, ‘Meltdown’ and ’12 Deaf’.





In support of Some Say I So I Say Light, Ghostpoet (real name Obaro Ejimiwe) will be playing the following UK dates:

May

18 – Coventry – Kasbah

21 – Liverpool – East Village Arts Club

22 – Sheffield – Queens Road Social

23 – Newcastle – The Cluny

24 – Glasgow – Broadcast

25 – Edinburgh – Electric Circus

27 – Bournemouth – The Winchester

28 – Manchester – Gorilla

29 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

30 – London – Village Underground

June

2 – Leicester Academy

3 – Oxford – Oxford Academy

7 – Suffolk – John Peel Arts Centre