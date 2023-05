Single number four for Fuse ODG is not his biggest number but it does everything you need from an early summer hit: catchy, bouncy, and sounding great in a club or out at a festival.

With Sean Paul guesting on the record, surely the epitome of summer music, and a whipping out of the Caribbean drums then this certainly feels like the holidays are here.

It’s not as immediately stand-out as his previous hits but fits the mood.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Dangerous Love