Listen: Foals’ Track ‘My Number’

When Foals revealed ‘Inhaler’ as the lead track for their new album Holy Fire (artwork above), it suggested they were focussing on the funkier side of their ‘math-rock’ leanings. Now they have released the next taster from Holy Fire, and we know their third album will definitely be a groovier and looser affair than Antidotes and Total Life Forever.

Listen to new track ‘My Number’ here and let me know what you think of it in the comments:



Watch Foals perform ‘My Number’ live on Jools Holland.

Holy Fire is released on 11 February.



