Fifth Harmony Performs at The White House

Fifth Harmony started its journey on X Factor USA season 2 when they finished in third place behind Carly Rose and Tate Stevens. The girl band got their deal with Syco Music (Simon Cowell) and Epic Records (L.A. Reid) the same year and has never looked back ever since. They won MTV’s Artist To Watch award the following year while their debut single hit #76 on Billboard Hot 100. The single titled “Miss Movin’ On” was declared Gold by RIAA. America’s hottest girl band released their first studio album ‘Reflections’ in February 2015 and sold over 80,000 units during its first week.

With all these achievements on its profile, the band was called by The White House to perform at the celebration of Michelle Obama’s ‘Let’s Move!’ fifth anniversary. The band, dubbed as the most influential contestant in X Factor history, performed “Happy Birthday” and impressed the President and many influential fans at The White House with its breathtaking performance and a perfect rendition of track.

The band rolled into the White House for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The band talked about how it was a huge honor to perform in the White House after the President introduced the band itself. Their performance was probably one of the best we have seen so far from the amazing girl band.

Watch Fifth Harmony perform “Happy Birthday” at the White House