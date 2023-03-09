Single review: Enrique Iglesias feat. Pitbull – ‘I’m A Freak’

I can’t help feeling that Enrique Iglesias is lowering himself with this video, an off-the-shelf rhyming clichéd dance track built around being a ‘freak’, with a video that is pretty ironic to be watching on International Women’s Day. Throw in a very familiar Pitbull opening (two introductions and a declaration of “Mr Worldwide”), though he doesn’t speak Spanish to ruin the popular internet meme, and you get a song that is too generic to really set the world alight – though in its defence it’s very danceable and very catchy within the parameters of its reach, and will stick in your head.

I just can’t help the feeling that Iglesias is cheapening himself for this record and it feels like a shameless grab by him for chart success.

(6.5/10)

Buy: I’m A Freak [feat. Pitbull] [Explicit]





