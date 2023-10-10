EMINEM Music Video For, “Venom”. Watch Now:

The American Rapper, “EMINEM” contributed in the Colombia pictures Movie, “Venom” with the song of same title, “Venom”. It was co-written by, EMINEM with Luis Resto.

The movie is based on a Marvel Character and of course the song, “Venom” is for the character. The movie released on October 4th and is directed by ,”Ruben Fleischer”.

The visuals to the Eminem’s contribution song , “Venom” is also released. The video is just mind blowing and it is about a virus. What? the virus of the Marvel Character that takes one people one after other. and that’s all keep happening throughout the video . and yes Eminem looks energetic as always, wearing black.

Watch the Video To Eminem’s “Venom”:

The Soundtrack of the movie, “Venom” consists on 18-tracks which of course not just features Eminem but some other names which include, “Gary Clark jr”, “Eagle Eye Williamson”, “Keak Da Sneak”, “The Black Keys”, “Run The Jewels”, “Nick Lachey”, “Gruesome” and “Bring Me the Horizon”.