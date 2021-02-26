“Finally” & “SUGA’s Interlude” By Halsey – Stream + Review

Halsey has dropped two singles titled “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” and “SUGA’s Interlude.” Although both singles came out together, they are very different songs.

With the release of these two singles, Halsey’s “Maniac” album is shaping up to be a serious candidate for the best albums in 2020. She started it all with the release of “Graveyard,” which remains her strongest single to date. She then went on to give us some really strong collaborations. Now with these two singles, everything looks perfectly in place for her album to gain momentum before the release.

The single “Finally” came out along with a music video. The video is directed by Patrick Tracy. The track is about a beautiful stranger. Halsey first wants him in her arms but then reveals that she knows such strangers always cause harm. She then declares that this stranger is finally safe for her to fall. The song turns out to be really amazing and it could easily be another hit. The second single “SUGA’s Interlude” is a collaboration with SUGA. The production is dope and both get along nicely as you could feel the chemistry as the song progresses. You can listen to both these songs below.

Listen To “Finally” By Halsey

Listen To “SUGA’s Interlude” By Halsey