Listen: Delphic Album ‘Good Life’

Remember Delphic? The Manchester band rode the nu-rave wave hard a few years ago, came second on the BBC’s ‘Sound Of 2010’ poll, released their debut album Acolyte to reasonably good reviews and then kind of disappeared. Well they’re back now and have just unleashed ‘Good Life’ – the first taster from their as-yet-untitled second album which has been chosen as an official London Olympics song. Check it out here:

Sounds good to me – a bit of an old-school rave vibe to it. There’s not much in the way of details of the second album yet. All I know so far is that ‘Good Life’ is getting released on 23 July.

Buy Good Life



