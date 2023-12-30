Music Video – “Almost Famous” by Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus doesn’t need Miley Cyrus’ introduction anymore as she has already launched her music career. It was November when she released her first single titled “Make Me”. This was an electro ballad that made it to Billboard Hot 100 singles. It is now sitting at 75 number. On Spotify, this debut track has been streamed over 7.5 million times. Noah’s debut single is also doing great on radio and it’s just about to enter top 40.

Now amidst all this success, some critics might have thought that it was a fluke. The good news is that Noah has proved all those negative people wrong by giving us a new single. This time, it comes with a music video.

With this new single out, it’s clear that Noah is making quick progress towards her debut LP. From the two songs that we have listened so far from this album, it sounds like a must-listen.

Noah Cyrus released this new single “Almost Famous” on Twitter. If you haven’t listened to it already, then scroll down and you will be able to listen to “Almost Famous” by Noah Cyrus. The song starts over strummed guitar and progresses into a powerful ballad as Noah raises pitch of her soaring vocals and adds a lot of emotion to them.

Watch “Almost Famous” by Noah Cyrus – New Single

as a thank you for all the ❤ for the #MakeMeCry acoustic video, here’s something a little extra #AlmostFamous https://t.co/3dILMUu954 pic.twitter.com/UU2ofHWyfG — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) December 29, 2016