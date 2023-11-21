David Guetta Teams Up With Bebe Rexha & J Balvin To Premiere New Music Video , “Say My Name”. Watch Now:

The French DJ, “David Guetta” teamed up with the American Singer and Songwriter, “Bebe Rexha” and the Colombian Rapper, “J Balvin” to Premier a new song titled, “Say My Name” along with the accompanying music video.

The Song was co written by David and Balvin with “Boaz van de Beatz”, “Giorgio Tuinfort”, “Emily Warren”, “Britt Burton”, “Matthew Holmes”, “Philip Leigh”, “Thomas Troelsen”.

Say My Name is may be the French DJ’s last release of this year and I think It has got potential. I mean this song is already a bop. It comes with a fine production and I must say Bebe Rexha sounds cute in this song.

What about the Music Video? It was directed by “Hannah Lux Davis” and was premiered on the Official YouTube Channel of the French DJ.

The Video shows all the three stars having a party with their friends, somewhere in a jungle with neon lights all over. Strange but lit! Rexha looks hot and kills it with her moves then Balvin joins her to rap his verse. It also features David enjoying the music and the company of his friends.

Watch The Music Video To The David Guetta’s,”Say My Name”:

How do you like it? Let us know!