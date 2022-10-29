Fall in Love with Dave Martin and The Casino Cats – One of the Best New Orleans Jazz Bands Around

Dave Martin and The Casino Cats are one of the best new jazz bands around. With a fresh and nostalgic sound, they have quickly become a favorite among fans of the genre. The band is led by Dave Martin from Ireland on piano and vocals, with The Casino Cats featuring some of the best musicians in the New Orleans area. Together, they create a sound that is utterly unique and exciting.

Dave Martin – the man behind the casino music

Dave’s goal is to provide people with the best possible casino experience, and he does this by creating tracks that are both fun and exciting. Amongst his many fans is betinireland.ie which is site featuring online casinos and gambling in Ireland. Betinireland.ie made it part of their mission to support and promote Irish talent just like Dave to give them more exposure at a global scale.

Dave Martin is a man who loves music. He has been playing the piano for over 20 years and has been in various bands throughout his life. Dave has always had a passion for casino music, and he decided to start his own casino music company, Casino Cats, to share his love of casino music with the world.



Casino Cats is a company that provides casino-style music for parties and events. Dave is the man behind the music, and he ensures that every track is of the highest quality. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and has composed tracks for some of the most popular casinos in the world.

The story behind Dave Martin and The Casino Cats

The Casino Cats got their start in the early 1990s when Dave Martin was living in Las Vegas and working as a professional gambler. He had always been a major fan of music, and he decided to start a band to make some extra money. The band quickly became popular in the Las Vegas area, and they soon began touring all over the country. The Casino Cats are known for their high-energy live shows, and they always put on an impressive performance.

Live performance review of Dave Martin and The Casino Cats

Dave Martin and The Casino Cats always give an outstanding and entertaining performance. The band plays a wide variety of music, and they sound great. Dave Martin’s vocals are often excellent, and the rest of the band does a fantastic job backing him up. The highlight of their shows is when the band plays their cover of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.”